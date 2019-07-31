Minnesota Twins (65-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-64, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (9-5, 2.94 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.18 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Zac Gallen. Gallen threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Marlins are 21-34 in home games. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with a mark of .362.

The Twins are 34-20 on the road. The Minnesota pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.03. Jose Berrios leads the team with a 2.94 earned run average. The Twins won the last meeting 2-1. Jake Odorizzi earned his 12th victory and Byron Buxton went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Zac Gallen took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 15 home runs and is batting .245. Miguel Rojas is 10-for-27 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 128 hits and has 52 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 14-for-37 with a double, eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

