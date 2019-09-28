Miami Marlins (56-104, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-80, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (10-10, 4.31 ERA) Phillies: Zach Eflin (9-13, 4.16 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents Philadelphia and Miami will play on Saturday.

The Phillies are 35-39 against opponents from the NL East. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Marlins have gone 23-51 against division opponents. Miami has slugged .373, last in the majors. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a .446 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Ranger Suarez earned his sixth victory and Bryce Harper went 2-for-6 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Adam Conley took his 11th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .507. Andrew Knapp is 7-for-23 with five doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 84 RBIs and is batting .268. Jorge Alfaro is 6-for-26 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (ankle), Scott Kingery: (undisclosed), J.T. Realmuto: (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), Magneuris Sierra: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Lewis Brinson: (foot), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.