Philadelphia Phillies (66-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (45-81, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (5-7, 4.35 ERA) Marlins: Hector Noesi (0-3, 9.39 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -177; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Marlins are 18-42 against NL East opponents. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with a mark of .353.

The Phillies are 26-26 against the rest of their division. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .283.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is batting .261. Jon Berti is 5-for-32 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 92 RBIs and is batting .254. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .234 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

