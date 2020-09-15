The Marlins are 7-11 on their home turf. Miami’s lineup has 44 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the club with six homers.
The Red Sox are 9-14 on the road. Boston has slugged .449, good for second in the MLB. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .533 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is batting .243.
Devers leads the Red Sox with 23 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (left groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Red Sox: Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
