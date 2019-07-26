Arizona Diamondbacks (52-51, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (38-62, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.93 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.25 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zac Gallen. Gallen pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against Chicago.

The Marlins are 18-32 on their home turf. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with an OBP of .371.

The Diamondbacks are 29-25 on the road. Arizona has slugged .448 this season. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .579 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 46 RBIs and is batting .242. Starlin Castro is 10-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .579. Eduardo Escobar is 11-for-45 with three triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.