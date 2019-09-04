Miami Marlins (49-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-78, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Robert Dugger (0-1, 4.50 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (7-6, 5.27 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -181; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Miami will face off on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 29-38 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .333.

The Marlins have gone 21-45 away from home. Miami ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .238 batting average. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an average of .285. The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Adam Conley secured his second victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Parker Markel registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 75 extra base hits and is batting .276. Reynolds is 18-for-47 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is batting .265. Jorge Alfaro is 9-for-24 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .326 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .192 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (hand), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.