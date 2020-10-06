Miami will carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players in this series, adding right-hander Nick Vincent and left-hander Dan Castano to the roster.
The Braves went with 15 pitchers and 13 position players after their wild-card roster had 13 pitchers and 15 position players. Atlanta added right-handers Bryce Wilson and Huascar Ynoa to the roster.
