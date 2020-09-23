The Braves are 23-15 against NL East teams. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .347.
The Marlins have gone 20-18 against division opponents. Miami is slugging .389 as a unit. Brian Anderson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .457.
TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 34 extra base hits and is batting .347.
Anderson leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .261.
INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
