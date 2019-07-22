Miami Marlins (36-61, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-52, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-11, 4.24 ERA) White Sox: Ivan Nova (4-9, 5.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox are 25-20 in home games. Chicago has slugged .407 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .522 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 18-29 away from home. Miami has hit 77 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the club with 13, averaging one every 26.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Yolmer Sanchez is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .425. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (right shoulder strain), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.