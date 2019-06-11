St. Louis Cardinals (32-32, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (23-41, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Marlins are 11-22 on their home turf. Miami has hit 48 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with nine, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 12-19 on the road. St. Louis has hit 79 home runs as a team this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with 17, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 27 RBIs and is batting .225. Alfaro is 7-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .536. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-29 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (left hamstring tightness), Miles Mikolas: day-to-day (forearm), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.