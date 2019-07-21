Miami Marlins (36-60, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-35, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-0, 1.59 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 3.44 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit Dodger Stadium to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers are 39-12 in home games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .340, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .412.

The Marlins have gone 18-28 away from home. Miami has slugged .362, last in in the MLB. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a .512 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 11 home runs. The Dodgers won the last meeting 10-6. Pedro Baez earned his fifth victory and Matt Beaty went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Elieser Hernandez registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs and is batting .331. Kike Hernandez is 12-for-32 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 95 hits and has 41 RBIs. Cooper is 13-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.