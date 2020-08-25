The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York hit 242 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.
The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 146 total home runs last season.
The teams meet for the sixth time this year. New York leads the season series 5-1.
INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
