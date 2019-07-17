San Diego Padres (45-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (35-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (5-4, 2.84 ERA, .92 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-10, 4.18 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Starlin Castro is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Miami readies to play San Diego.

The Marlins are 17-31 on their home turf. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .298 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an OBP of .345.

The Padres are 22-22 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .333. The Marlins won the last meeting 12-7. Jordan Yamamoto earned his fourth victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Logan Allen took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .431. Castro is 18-for-43 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 104 hits and has 63 RBIs. Manny Machado is 8-for-37 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .270 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (right forearm flexor strain), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.