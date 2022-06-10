Marlins' López leaves with bruised wrist after hit by ball

HOUSTON — Miami starter Pablo López left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a comebacker.
Trainers came out to check on him and he threw a couple of warmup pitches before being taken out of the game, walking off the field and into the clubhouse.
He was replaced by Richard Bleier with the Marlins leading 6-1 after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar hit two home runs each.
