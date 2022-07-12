Mike Trout leaves Angels' game with upper back spasms

Trout was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game, to be held next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The three-time AL MVP didn’t come out for the fifth inning Tuesday night after striking out in his first two plate appearances against Luis Garcia and the AL West-leading Astros.

Trout has been bothered by several minor injuries during the first half of the season. He went just 6 for 34 (.177) with one homer, four RBIs and 16 strikeouts while the Angels went 1-8 on their just-completed road trip.