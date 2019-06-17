Miami Marlins (25-44, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-34, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-7, 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Miami will face off at Busch Stadium Monday.

The Cardinals are 20-13 in home games. St. Louis has slugged .409 this season. John Brebbia leads the team with a 1.000 slugging percentage.

The Marlins are 12-19 in road games. Miami has slugged .348, last in in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .439 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and nine home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 56 RBIs and is batting .259. Dexter Fowler is 6-for-28 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 27 RBIs. Harold Ramirez is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 2-8, .235 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (hamstring), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

