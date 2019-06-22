Houston Astros (48-29, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (48-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (6-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Yankees are 27-13 in home games. New York has hit 123 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Edwin Encarnacion leads the club with 23, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Astros are 21-18 on the road. Houston has slugged .469, good for second in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with a .532 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 4-1. James Paxton secured his fifth victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Brad Peacock registered his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanchez leads the Yankees with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .642. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-31 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bregman leads the Astros with 51 RBIs and is batting .260. Yordan Alvarez is 11-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Astros: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by five runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.