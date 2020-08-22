BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division play in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.80.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.26.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
