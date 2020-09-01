Kolten Wong went 4 for 4 and scored four times as the Cardinals set season highs for runs and hits with 23. St. Louis has won three straight games after a four-game losing streak.

It was the worst loss of the season for the free-falling Reds, who have dropped three straight and four of five. They have been outscored 33-8 during the losing streak.

St. Louis left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (2-0) pitched five innings of three-hit ball, extending his scoreless streak against the Reds to 11 innings over two starts. No Reds baserunner got past second base against him.

Votto greeted Ryan Helsley with a leadoff home run in the sixth. Curt Casali added an RBI double in the ninth.

Archie Bradley and Brian Goodwin each made their debut for Cincinnati after they were acquired in a pair of trades on Monday. Bradley pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Goodwin went 1 for 3.

Gray (5-2) had been one of baseball’s best pitchers so far this season, but he recorded just two outs in his worst start of the year. He permitted six runs and five hits, struck out one and walked three.

Miller’s hit drove in Wong and Tommy Edman. Dexter Fowler and Wong each hit a two-run single before Gray was replaced by Lucas Sims.

Gray allowed six runs in an inning for just the second time in his career and first since 2016 for Oakland.

Eleven Cardinals batted in the 27-minute first inning.

TRAINING ROOM

Cardinals: Wong was hit in the right foot by a Nate Jones pitch in the sixth. He hobbled to first base and stayed in the game to run the bases before being removed.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Johan Oviedo (0-1) makes his first career appearance against the Reds on Wednesday night.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-1) is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals. He is 0-3 over his last five starts against St. Louis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports