Phillies: Hoskins (groin) didn’t play for the second straight day. … SS Didi Gregorius was out of the lineup a day after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch. … RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day IL. … 2B Jean Segura was hit in the hand and face by a pitch from Yennsy Diaz in the seventh. Segura stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced in the field to start the next inning. Girardi said X-rays were negative and was optimistic Segura would be in the lineup Sunday.