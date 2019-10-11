Bill Welke will be the plate umpire for the ALCS opener Saturday night between the New York Yankees and Houston at Minute Maid Park. Also on the AL crew are Dan Bellino, Cory Blaser, Mark Carlson and Kerwin Danley.

Chris Guccione begins the NLCS as the replay official and switches spots with Muchlinski after Game 2. Marvin Hudson starts as the ALCS replay official and trades places with Welke after the second game.

