Cubs: Manager David Ross acknowledged INF Matt Duffy’s recovery from a strained lower back is taking longer than the Cubs expected. Duffy has not played since May 22. “It’s something that’s I think more of a chronic injury that we want to make sure that we take care of before we get him back,” Ross said. ... The Cubs hope to have 2B Nico Hoerner (strained left hamstring) start a rehab assignment in the next week to 10 days. ... LHP Justin Steele (right hamstring strain), sidelined since May 20, threw a bullpen session on Sunday.