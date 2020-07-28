BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Reds went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 227 home runs as a team.
The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit 256 total home runs with 552 total extra base hits last season.
INJURIES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
