BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last season while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.7 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.46.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 3-0.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Kevin Kiermaier: (right foot).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (left elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
