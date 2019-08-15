Seattle Mariners (49-72, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-81, fifth in the AL Central)

1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tommy Milone (1-7, 4.70 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-10, 3.68 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Tigers are 17-42 in home games. Detroit has hit 109 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Brandon Dixon leads the club with 14, averaging one every 20.5 at-bats.

The Mariners are 22-36 in road games. Seattle has hit 191 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 27, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats. The Tigers won the last meeting 3-2. Edwin Jackson secured his third victory and Harold Castro went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Detroit. Marco Gonzales registered his 10th loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 40 extra base hits and is batting .251. Jake Rogers is 4-for-25 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 113 hits and is batting .259. Kyle Seager is 12-for-33 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .290 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .186 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (neck), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (thumb), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

