Milwaukee will have two sets of uniforms at home and on the road. The primary home uniform features a cream color — a nod to Milwaukee’s nickname as “Cream City” for its cream-colored bricks — with a slightly curved “BREWERS” across the jersey.

A 50th anniversary sleeve patch will commemorate the team’s half-century in Milwaukee after launching as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and then moving. The new look was formulated with RARE Design in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

