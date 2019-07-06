Milwaukee Brewers (47-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-45, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Pirates: Dario Agrazal (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

The Pirates are 16-18 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .268 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .343.

The Brewers are 20-24 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 150 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads them with 31, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .662. Adam Frazier is 15-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 67 RBIs and is batting .325. Eric Thames is 9-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .310 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.88 ERA

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: day-to-day (shoulder), Bryan Reynolds: day-to-day (hand), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

