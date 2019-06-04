Miami Marlins (21-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-26, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-5, 4.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (3-0, 3.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Miami meet to begin a three-game series.

The Brewers are 18-11 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .324, good for second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the lineup with a mark of .394.

The Marlins are 10-18 on the road. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .291 is last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with an OBP of .333. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzo Cain leads the Brewers with 61 hits and is batting .261. Mike Moustakas has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with 23 RBIs and is batting .278. Harold Ramirez is 17-for-40 with four doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (lower back strain), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (hand).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.