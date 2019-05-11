Milwaukee Brewers (24-16, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-14, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (4-0, 1.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Cubs: Cole Hamels (4-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as winners of their last seven games.

The Cubs are 6-4 against the rest of their division. The Chicago offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Brewers have gone 11-6 against division opponents. Milwaukee’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with an OBP of .429. The Brewers won the last meeting 7-0. Gio Gonzalez earned his first victory and Ryan Braun went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Jose Quintana took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 24 extra base hits and is batting .318. Kris Bryant is 9-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 16 home runs and has 37 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 11-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .255 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs Injuries: Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Descalso: day-to-day (ankle), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.