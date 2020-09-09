The Tigers are 10-11 in home games. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .253 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .319.
The Brewers are 10-12 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .378 this season. Keston Hiura leads the team with a .471 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario is fourth on the Tigers with five home runs and is batting .319.
Hiura leads the Brewers with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .471.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
