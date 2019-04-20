Los Angeles Dodgers (14-8, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 7-5 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s team on-base percentage of .331 is third in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the lineup with an OBP of .424.

The Dodgers are 5-4 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .423. The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Pedro Baez earned his first victory and Kike Hernandez went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Josh Hader took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .350. Yasmani Grandal is 12-for-33 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits and has 25 RBIs. Joc Pederson is 8-for-33 with a triple, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow).

Dodgers Injuries: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (groin), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

