Milwaukee Brewers (86-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-83, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-7, 3.83 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (11-7, 2.80 ERA)

LINE: Reds -128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Reds are 31-39 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.18, Sonny Gray paces the staff with a mark of 2.75.

The Brewers have gone 42-31 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 242 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Christian Yelich leads them with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 152 hits and is batting .272. Joey Votto is 9-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and has 97 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 7-for-23 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 8-2, .224 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Josh VanMeter: (illness), Freddy Galvis: (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

