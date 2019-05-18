Milwaukee Brewers (27-20, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-21, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Milwaukee will square off at SunTrust Park Saturday.

The Braves are 13-11 in home games. Atlanta ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .265 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the club with an average of .312.

The Brewers are 11-12 on the road. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .327, good for first in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with a mark of .419. The Braves won the last meeting 12-8. Max Fried notched his sixth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Atlanta. Jhoulys Chacin registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with nine home runs and has 27 RBIs. Acuna Jr. is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 40 RBIs and is batting .336. Yasmani Grandal is 7-for-29 with a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.