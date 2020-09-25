The Brewers are 17-19 against NL Central Division teams. Milwaukee has slugged .393 this season. Keston Hiura leads the team with a .429 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs.
Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
