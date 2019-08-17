Milwaukee Brewers (63-59, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (66-55, second in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jordan Lyles (7-8, 4.71 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (7-6, 3.75 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Adrian Houser. Houser pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with four strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 35-25 in home games. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .398.

The Brewers are 27-33 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 191 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 39, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats. The Nationals won the last meeting 2-1. Hunter Strickland earned his first victory and Anthony Rendon went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Washington. Junior Guerra took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 26 home runs and is slugging .608. Soto is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 39 home runs and has 85 RBIs. Trent Grisham is 11-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.