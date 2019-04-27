Baltimore Orioles (10-17, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (14-9, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dan Straily (1-1, 8.59 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (1-1, 2.97 ERA, .93 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will sweep the series over Baltimore with a win.

The Twins are 6-4 in home games. The Minnesota pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.57. Jose Berrios leads the team with a 2.97 ERA.

The Orioles are 7-7 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .402 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a .615 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and six home runs. The Twins won the last meeting 6-1. Martin Perez notched his third victory and Nelson Cruz went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Minnesota. Alex Cobb took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 11 home runs and is slugging .692. Mitch Garver is 13-for-33 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mancini leads the Orioles with six home runs and is batting .349. Dwight Smith Jr. is 12-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 3-7, .267 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

