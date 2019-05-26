Chicago White Sox (23-28, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Covey (0-3, 5.31 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (6-2, 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Twins are 10-3 against AL Central teams. Minnesota has slugged .520, good for first in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .603 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The White Sox have gone 10-11 against division opponents. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.14, Ivan Nova paces the staff with a mark of 6.96. The Twins won the last meeting 8-1. Kyle Gibson earned his fifth victory and Ehire Adrianza went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Manny Banuelos registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 28 extra base hits and is batting .340. C.J. Cron is 16-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .527. Eloy Jimenez is 4-for-23 with three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 9-1, .324 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 53 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (wrist), Welington Castillo: 7-day IL (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.