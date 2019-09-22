Kansas City Royals (57-99, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (95-60, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (4-8, 5.93 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (10-7, 4.92 ERA)

LINE: Twins -229; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will host Kansas City in a meeting of division foes.

The Twins are 44-25 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .335, good for third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .375.

The Royals are 30-42 against AL Central Division teams. Kansas City’s lineup has 158 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with 45 homers. The Royals won the last meeting 12-5. Randy Rosario earned his second victory and Ryan O’Hearn went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Kansas City. Taylor Rogers registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 68 extra base hits and is batting .252. Miguel Sano is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 197 hits and is batting .299. Soler is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jakob Junis: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.