Washington Nationals (79-64, second in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (89-55, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (16-6, 3.50 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (10-6, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -138; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jose Berrios. Berrios threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with four strikeouts against Washington.

The Twins are 41-31 in home games. Minnesota has hit a league-leading 276 home runs this season, Max Kepler leads the team with 36 homers.

The Nationals have gone 38-35 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .336 leads the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .409. The Twins won the last meeting 5-0. Jose Berrios earned his 12th victory and Mitch Garver went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Anibal Sanchez took his eighth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is batting .252. Garver is 7-for-18 with six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 33 home runs and is batting .295. Asdrubal Cabrera is 9-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Max Kepler: (chest), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jake Cave: (groin), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Miguel Sano: (back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.