Minnesota Twins (100-60, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-102, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Cody Stashak (0-1, 3.13 ERA) Royals: Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 6.12 ERA)

LINE: Twins -181; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Royals are 30-44 against AL Central teams. Kansas City has a collective batting average of .247 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .301.

The Twins have gone 49-25 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit 303 home runs this season, second in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 40, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 6-2. Jose Berrios earned his 14th victory and Ryan LaMarre went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Eric Skoglund took his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 79 extra base hits and is slugging .553. Nicky Lopez is 11-for-20 with five doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Cruz leads the Twins with 40 home runs and has 107 RBIs. Miguel Sano is 10-for-35 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 8-2, .274 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jakob Junis: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Nick Dini: (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (hamstring), Sam Dyson: (shoulder), Max Kepler: (shoulder), Marwin Gonzalez: (oblique), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.