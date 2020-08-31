The Twins are 11-12 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by Nelson Cruz with a mark of .396.
The White Sox are 14-8 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 64 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the club with 12 homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 29 RBIs and is batting .319.
Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .638.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Eddie Rosario: (ankle), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Yoan Moncada: (leg), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
