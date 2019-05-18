Minnesota Twins (29-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-25, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

The Mariners are 9-13 on their home turf. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .320 is second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the lineup with an OBP of .386.

The Twins are 14-7 on the road. Minnesota has hit 81 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Eddie Rosario leads them with 13, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 37 RBIs and is batting .269. Ryon Healy is 8-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 25 extra base hits and is batting .331. C.J. Cron is 16-for-40 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .214 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Twins: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

