Minnesota Twins (52-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-41, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (4-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-6, 5.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Luis Arraez is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Minnesota readies to play Chicago.

The White Sox are 19-14 against AL Central teams. Chicago is hitting a collective batting average of .256 this season, led by James McCann with an average of .332.

The Twins are 26-15 on the road. Minnesota leads the league in hitting with a .270 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .319. The White Sox won the last meeting 6-4. Ross Detwiler earned his first victory and McCann went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Jose Berrios took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and is slugging .508. McCann is 13-for-33 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 19 home runs and is batting .266. C.J. Cron is 13-for-46 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (knee), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 60-day IL (calf), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (wrist), Marwin Gonzalez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

