The Tigers are 5-12 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .300.
The Twins are 11-9 against the rest of their division. The Minnesota pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.56, Jose Berrios paces the staff with a mark of 4.75.
TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with seven home runs and has 17 RBIs.
Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 35 hits and is batting .315.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (foot), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
