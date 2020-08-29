The Tigers are 5-12 against the rest of their division. The Detroit offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .300.
The Twins are 11-9 against teams from the AL Central. The Minnesota pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.56. Kenta Maeda leads the team with a 2.21 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with seven home runs and has 17 RBIs.
Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 35 hits and has 27 RBIs.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.