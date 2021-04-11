The White Sox went 25-15 in division games in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 96 total home runs last year.
The Royals finished 17-23 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Leury Garcia: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).
Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).
