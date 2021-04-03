The Royals went 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.
The Rangers finished 6-24 in road games in 2020. Texas hit .217 as a team last season and averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (thumb).
Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (ankle), Brett Martin: (back), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Demarcus Evans: (lat), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Khris Davis: (quad), Willie Calhoun: (groin), Sam Huff: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.