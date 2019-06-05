Baltimore Orioles (19-41, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (30-28, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (5-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles head to Globe Life Park in Arlington to face the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers are 20-10 in home games. The Texas pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.06. Mike Minor leads the team with a 2.74 ERA.

The Orioles are 11-18 in road games. Baltimore is hitting a collective .240 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .302. The Orioles won the last meeting 12-11. Dylan Bundy secured his third victory and Pedro Severino went 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBIs for Baltimore. Drew Smyly registered his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Pence leads the Rangers with 11 home runs and is batting .295. Shin-Soo Choo is 13-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs. Severino is 11-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.