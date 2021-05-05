Athletics: C Aramís García went on the injured list with the stomach flu. “He will be away from us for a time,” manager Bob Melvin said. ... C Austin Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Allen is on the active roster for the first time after spending the first two road trips on the taxi squad. ... LHP A.J. Puk (strained biceps) threw a 30-pitch, two-inning simulated outing in the bullpen and will next face hitters in his rehab progression. ... OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) went through on-field baseball work in his rehab progression.