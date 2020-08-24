BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
The Tigers went 22-59 in home games in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.
The Cubs went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).
